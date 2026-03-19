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$200 Billion Iran War Shock: Pentagon Demands Massive Funding as Gas Prices Explode & Economy Collapses
Mar 19, 2026
World Affairs in Context With Lena Petrova Podcast
Geoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International RelationsGeoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International Relations
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