World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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$200 Billion Iran War Shock: Pentagon Demands Massive Funding as Gas Prices Explode & Economy Collapses

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Mar 19, 2026

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