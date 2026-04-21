World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Alex Krainer: Global War Expands as Energy & Economic Crises Accelerate

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Lena Petrova and Alex Krainer
Apr 21, 2026

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Alex Krainer is the founder of Krainer Analytics and I-System Trend Following. As a commodities expert, Alex has worked as a market analyst, researcher, and hedge fund manager. Alex authored multiple books, including “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading” and “The Grand Deception.”

Alex Krainer on X (Twitter): https://x.com/NakedHedgie, Substack: https://alexkrainer.substack.com/ and I-System Trend Following: https://isystem-tf.com/

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