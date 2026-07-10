World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Japan's Yen Is Crashing as the Bond Crisis Bleeds Into Currency Markets

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Jul 10, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

If you value this analysis and would like to support independent, in-depth coverage of global affairs, economics, and geopolitics, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Your support allows me to devote more time to researching and producing additional articles, interviews, and exclusive analysis that go beyond the headlines. It also makes it possible to increase engagement with this community through subscriber discussions, Q&A sessions, and more direct interaction.

Paid subscriptions help keep this publication independent and ensure that I can continue providing timely, thoughtful content on the issues that matter most. Thank you for being part of this growing community.

User's avatar
Join Lena Petrova’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Follow Lena Petrova:

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Petrova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture