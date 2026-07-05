Alex Krainer: Bankers’ Forever Wars & The Fall of Western Hegemony

Alex Krainer is the founder of Krainer Analytics and I-System Trend Following. As a commodities expert, Alex has worked as a market analyst, researcher, and hedge fund manager. Alex authored multiple books, including “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading” and “The Grand Deception.”

Alex Krainer on X (Twitter): https://x.com/NakedHedgie, Substack, and I-System Trend Following: https://isystem-tf.com.

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