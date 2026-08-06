Gerald Celente: De-Dollarization, Gold Surge & Decline of the West -The Coming "Greatest" Depression

Gerald Celente is an American author, trend forecaster, publisher of the Trends Journal, business consultant, and the founder of the Trends Research Institute. For more than 40 years, he has analyzed the intersection of economics, geopolitics, finance, and society, often making predictions well before they entered the mainstream debate. Gerald Celente has repeatedly argued that excessive debt, central bank intervention, financial speculation, and expanding military conflicts are not isolated developments, but interconnected trends that could fundamentally reshape the global order.

Links:

X: https://x.com/geraldcelente

Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.com/

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