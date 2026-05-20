Alex Krainer: The End of U.S. Supremacy Unleashes All-Out War & Economic Demise of The West

Alex Krainer is the founder of Krainer Analytics and I-System Trend Following. Alex is an expert on commodities markets and has worked as a hedge fund manager, market analyst, and researcher.

Find Alex's work on Substack: https://alexkrainer.substack.com/ and X: https://x.com/NakedHedgie.

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