Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
6h

The one thing that will rally the people behind the democrats will be Trump's destruction of the U.S. economy. Even though they're likely to ruin things as well, only slower.

Ryk BlueStar
9h

The world can find other trading partners than the US. This is very bad for the US. This happened 2016 Trump presidency, and it is happening now twice in 6 months.

When the us president keeps throwing sand in the sandbox, the other neighborhood kids go elsewhere.

It can be lonely in the sandbox but that’s where we are.

