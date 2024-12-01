From whitewashing Nazis in Ukraine to praising jihadists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as “freedom fighters” and “Syrian rebels”, Western leaders have abandoned common sense and moral standing.

Syria, the backbone of the Resistance Axis, has effectively become a testing ground of Western brutality towards millions of Syrian civilians who have become victims of continued inhumane economic restrictions and Western-sponsored extreme violence via proxy terrorist organizations. For well over a decade, the world has remained silent and, for the most part, indifferent to the suffering of the Syrian population as the result of financial and economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union. While these restrictions, including the extraordinarily brutal Caesar Act, failed to result in regime change in Syria (the U.S.’ ultimate goal) they continue to kill thousands of innocent civilians as the result of continued deprivation of vital necessities such as life-saving medications and food.

As a ceasefire took effect in Lebanon, jihadists backed by the U.S. and Turkiye launched an offensive on the city of Aleppo to disrupt the supply lines of the Axis of Resistance as well as pursue the decade-long goal of toppling the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham in the city of Aleppo on November 29, 2024

The following day, President Bashar al-Assad traveled to Moscow for a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin with whom he discussed Russia’s support for Syria in its fight against terrorist organizations. For the first time since 2016, Russian warplanes are now bombing terrorists in the city of Aleppo.

The so-called “rebels” or “opposition forces” (as Western media conveniently refers to them) are, in fact, an offshoot of al-Qaeda and are associated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Salafi-jihadist terrorist organization, led by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, an affiliate of the founder of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Abu Mohammad al-Jolani is the founder of Jabhat al-Nusra, the al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of HTS

HTS established a stronghold in northwestern Syria, with Idlib as its center.

Since 2011, the United States has been pursuing regime change in Syria via all means available, including hybrid warfare. Jake Sullivan infamously wrote in an email to Hillary Clinton in 2012: "Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria."

After implementing extraordinarily brutal and outright inhumane economic sanctions on Syria, Western allies have been continuously fueling the violence by funding and training terrorist organizations to destabilize Syria and other non-aligned regional actors.

In 2019, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad explained in an interview:

"When they [ the U.S.] sent their army into Iraq, they paid the price. It's much easier to send a proxy. Al Qaeda is a proxy. There is a war between the United States and the rest of the world. Syria is a microcosm of World War 3."

Col. Richard Black, Former Virginia State Senator, shared an excellent overview of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and its involvement in Syria since 2011: