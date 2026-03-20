Daniel Davis: U.S. and Israel Already Lost The Iran War, May Resort to Nuclear Weapons

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis is a retired U.S. Army officer and defense analyst known for his firsthand insights from 4 deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He gained national attention for publicly challenging official narratives about progress in those wars, bringing a rare level of honesty and transparency to military and foreign policy discussions. Follow Lt. Col. Davis on X and YouTube.

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