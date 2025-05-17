Greetings, All!

It’s been a long and very eventful week. Let’s catch up on the latest top headlines, opinions, and recommendations.

Donald Trump’s trade war, especially with China, was a failed bluff rooted in economic nationalism and zero-sum thinking. Einar Tangen points out that the unilateral tariffs aimed to intimidate, but transparency in trade data revealed the U.S. had little leverage. Contrary to his claims, tariffs hurt American consumers, fueling inflation and deepening middle-class decline. Globally, erratic policies shattered trust in the U.S. as a reliable economic partner, destabilizing markets and raising doubts about the dollar's reserve status. Meanwhile, China positioned itself as a stabilizing force, favoring diplomacy and multilateralism. The episode highlights the perils of populist bluster over pragmatic, cooperative leadership.

Join World Affairs In Context on YouTube

President Trump reshaped regional dynamics in a dramatic Middle East tour with billion-dollar deals and controversial diplomacy. Starting in Saudi Arabia, he secured a $142 billion arms agreement and encouraged massive Saudi investments in the U.S. In Qatar, Trump oversaw a record $96 billion Boeing deal and major defense contracts. AI took center stage in the UAE with a landmark deal for Nvidia chips. Most shocking was Trump’s handshake with ex-terror ISIS/ al-Qaeda leader Mohammad al-Jolani, signaling the end of U.S. sanctions on Syria. While geopolitical tensions simmer, the military-industrial complex and tech giants emerged as clear winners in this high-stakes journey.

Thank you to all my subscribers for being part of World Affairs in Context. Your support makes the newsletter happen, and your questions, ideas, and suggestions inspire it. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, which will help contribute to the resources needed to produce more content on the platform. If you’d like to make a one-time contribution, please do so via PayPal or Buy Me a Coffee.