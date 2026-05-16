Einar Tangen: Beijing Showdown - Trump and the End of U.S. Power

Einar Tangen is Senior Fellow, Center for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), Chairman, Asia Narratives, Founding Partner, Center for China and the World, and Senior Fellow, Center for Business Ethics, UIBE.

Follow Einar Tangen on X(Twitter): https://x.com/ehtangen and Substack: https://asianarratives.substack.com.

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