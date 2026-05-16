World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Einar Tangen: Beijing Showdown - Trump and the End of U.S. Power

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Lena Petrova and Einar Tangen
May 16, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Einar Tangen is Senior Fellow, Center for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), Chairman, Asia Narratives, Founding Partner, Center for China and the World, and Senior Fellow, Center for Business Ethics, UIBE.

Follow Einar Tangen on X(Twitter): https://x.com/ehtangen and Substack: https://asianarratives.substack.com.

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