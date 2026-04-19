Einar Tangen: China and Iran Have Already WON - US Empire Is FINISHED

Einar Tangen is a CIGI senior fellow and a widely recognized commentator on global political and economic affairs, with a focus on China’s evolving role in international governance. A former lawyer, entrepreneur and investment banker, he currently resides in Beijing, where he advises on urban planning, economic strategy and cross-border investment. He is the founder of China Cities Bluebook Consulting and a principal at DGI/SMP Design, an international infrastructure and design firm with offices across Asia and Europe.

Einar Tangen on X(Twitter): https://x.com/ehtangen and Substack: https://asianarratives.substack.com.

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