World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Energy War Explodes: $150 Oil, Iran Retaliates After an Escalatory Attack on Its LARGEST Gas Field

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Mar 18, 2026

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