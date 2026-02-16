Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Playback speed
×
Share post
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Europe Panics at Munich Security Conference: The Unipolar World Is Dying and NATO Can’t Stop It | Dr. Vladimir Brovkin
The Chaos of the Munich Security Conference Exposes Europe's Weakness
Feb 16, 2026
∙ Paid
World Affairs in Context With Lena Petrova Podcast
Geoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International RelationsGeoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International Relations
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes