Ex-CIA Larry Johnson: Iran War BACKFIRES - China Holds the Cards After Trump’s Iran DEFEAT

Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and a State Department official focusing on counterterrorism, intelligence operations, and U.S. foreign policy. Connect with Larry via his site: https://sonar21.com/, and Substack: https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/.

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