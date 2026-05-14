World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Ex-CIA Larry Johnson: Iran War BACKFIRES - China Holds the Cards After Trump’s Iran DEFEAT

Trump’s Iran Failure Sparks High-Stakes Beijing Showdown
Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
May 14, 2026

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Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and a State Department official focusing on counterterrorism, intelligence operations, and U.S. foreign policy. Connect with Larry via his site: https://sonar21.com/, and Substack: https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/.

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