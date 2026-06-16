Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik is a leading expert on international economics, emerging markets, and the evolving architecture of the global financial system. Previously, Yaroslav Lissovolik was Chief Economist, and subsequently Managing Director of Research and a Member of the Management Board, at the Eurasian Development Bank. Yaroslav is a renowned economist and author whose work has focused extensively on the BRICS nations, global economic integration, development finance, and the transformation of the international monetary order. Follow Yaroslav's work: https://brics-plus-analytics.org

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