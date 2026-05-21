World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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krishna e bera's avatar
krishna e bera
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Thanks for the careful analysis and summary of current situation!

I wonder if you have any advice for smaller individual investors, or pointers to a channel we can go to learn.

May i suggest for future posts where your embedded video mentions "links in the description below" that those links be copied to the substack article as well so we dont have to go onto Youtube to find them.

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