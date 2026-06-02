Jeffrey Sachs: U.S. Defeat In Iran - America Just Lost the Battle for Global Hegemony

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs is an American economist and public policy analyst. He is a professor at Columbia University, where he was formerly director of The Earth Institute and is currently director of the Center for Sustainable Development. From 2002 to 2018, Sachs was special adviser to the UN Secretary-General.

Follow Prof. Sachs: https://www.jeffsachs.org/

Share

Follow Lena Petrova:

To continue my independent journalism, I depend on the generosity and support of my readers. This site is fully reader-supported, and I am very grateful to the readers. If you’d like to support me directly, you can do so by becoming a paid subscriber or making a one-time donation. Thank you for your continued support!