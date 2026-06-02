World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Jeffrey Sachs: U.S. Defeat In Iran - America Just Lost the Battle for Global Hegemony

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Jun 02, 2026

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Prof. Jeffrey Sachs is an American economist and public policy analyst. He is a professor at Columbia University, where he was formerly director of The Earth Institute and is currently director of the Center for Sustainable Development. From 2002 to 2018, Sachs was special adviser to the UN Secretary-General.
Follow Prof. Sachs: https://www.jeffsachs.org/

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