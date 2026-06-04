World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Larry Johnson: Russia Threatens Retaliation Against Europe as NATO Escalates Direct Strikes

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Jun 04, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Larry Johnson is a former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and a former advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. Support Larry’s work on his Substack, Son of the New American Revolution, and his site, Sonar21.com.

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