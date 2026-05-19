World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Michael Hudson Warns: Imminent Economic Catastrophe - War, Oil Crisis & Bond Market Panic

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
May 19, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Prof. Michael Hudson is a prominent American economist, Distinguished Research Professor of Economics, and prolific author.
Support Michael's work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/michaelhudson
Michael's site: https://michael-hudson.com/
Recent books: https://michael-hudson.com/books/

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