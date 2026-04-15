World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Mohammad Marandi: Trump's Blockade Is Doomed, Iran Prepares For Long War as Islamabad Talks Collapse

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Apr 15, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an academic and Professor at the University of Tehran. He is a geopolitical analyst and an expert on Iran. Dr. Marandi was engaged in the US-Iran nuclear negotiations that led to the signing of the JCPOA back in 2015.

Follow Prof. Marandi on X(Twitter): https://x.com/s_m_marandi and Telegram: https://t.me/s_m_marandi.

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