Mohammad Marandi: Trump's Blockade Is Doomed, Iran Prepares For Long War as Islamabad Talks Collapse

Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an academic and Professor at the University of Tehran. He is a geopolitical analyst and an expert on Iran. Dr. Marandi was engaged in the US-Iran nuclear negotiations that led to the signing of the JCPOA back in 2015.

Follow Prof. Marandi on X(Twitter): https://x.com/s_m_marandi and Telegram: https://t.me/s_m_marandi.

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