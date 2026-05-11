World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Pascal Lottaz: Europe Preparing for War with Russia by 2030 - Massive Militarization Accelerates

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Lena Petrova and Pascal Lottaz
May 11, 2026

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Dr. Pascal Lottaz is an Associate Professor at Kyoto University and the founder of the very popular YouTube channel Neutrality Studies. Follow Pascal’s work on his main site, Neutrality Studies, and his Substack here.

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