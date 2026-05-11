Pascal Lottaz: Europe Preparing for War with Russia by 2030 - Massive Militarization Accelerates

Dr. Pascal Lottaz is an Associate Professor at Kyoto University and the founder of the very popular YouTube channel Neutrality Studies. Follow Pascal’s work on his main site, Neutrality Studies, and his Substack here.

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