Prof. Stephen Walt: The PREDATORY HEGEMON - How Trump Wields American Power

Professor Stephen M. Walt is the Robert and Renée Belfer Professor of International Relations at the Harvard Kennedy School. One of the world's leading scholars of international relations, Professor Walt has made significant contributions to the study of foreign policy, alliances, and great power politics. He is the author of influential works, including Origins of Alliances, Revolution and War, and the widely discussed The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy. His research and commentary continue to shape debates on American grand strategy and international affairs around the world.

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