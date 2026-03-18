Ron Paul: U.S. Strategic Defeat In Iran and the Rise of Authoritarianism Trigger a Global Crisis

Dr. Paul is a former U.S. congressman and one of the most influential voices in modern libertarian political thought. Representing Texas in Congress for decades, he became widely known for his consistent defense of limited government, sound money, and a non-interventionist foreign policy. Today, he continues to shape debates on economics, civil liberties, and U.S. foreign policy through his writing, public speaking, and commentary on his own podcast, The Liberty Report.

Follow Dr. Ron Paul on X(Twitter): https://x.com/RonPaul, Rumble - The Liberty Report, and RonPaulInstitute.Org.

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