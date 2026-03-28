Russia’s Strategy in the Iran War: Geopolitical Analysis and Global Implications | Dr. Vladimir Brovkin

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Dr. Vladimir Brovkin is a former Professor at Harvard and an author of many books on politics and history. He runs a really great YouTube channel, History and Politics with Dr. Brovkin.
Follow Dr. Vladimir Brovkin's YouTube channel: @vladimirbrovkin4052
Browse through Dr. Brovkin's books on politics and history: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Vladimir%20Brovkin
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