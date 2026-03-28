World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Russia’s Strategy in the Iran War: Geopolitical Analysis and Global Implications | Dr. Vladimir Brovkin

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Mar 28, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Dr. Vladimir Brovkin is a former Professor at Harvard and an author of many books on politics and history. He runs a really great YouTube channel, History and Politics with Dr. Brovkin.

Follow Dr. Vladimir Brovkin's YouTube channel: @vladimirbrovkin4052
Browse through Dr. Brovkin's books on politics and history: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Vladimir%20Brovkin

Share

Follow Lena Petrova:

Thank you for your continued support! This site is fully reader-supported, and we are very grateful to our readers. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to World Affairs In Context to support our independent journalism:

10% Off Annual Subscription

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Petrova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture