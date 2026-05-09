Steve Hanke: Oil Shock - U.S. Reserves at 60 Days, Global Shortages Loom

Dr. Steve Hanke is a prominent American economist, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, and Distinguished Senior Scholar at the Mises Institute. Follow Dr. Hanke on X: https://x.com/steve_hanke

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