The $3 Trillion Time Bomb: The Private Credit Crisis Has Begun

What if the next financial crisis is already unfolding—hidden in plain sight?

This video exposes the private credit bubble that could trigger the next global meltdown. Born after the 2008 crisis and fueled by regulations like Basel III and the Dodd-Frank Act, private credit has exploded into a $3 trillion market—but cracks are forming fast.

With nearly 40% of loans tied to the struggling software sector, and AI disruption accelerating defaults, risk is building beneath the surface. Major banks like JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Citigroup are deeply exposed, meaning this isn’t isolated—it’s systemic.

We break down the warning signs: rising defaults, frozen withdrawals, hidden leverage (PIK, NAV loans), and why firms like BlackRock and Apollo are restricting investor access.

Is this just volatility—or the early stage of the next financial crisis?

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