ThermoEconomics In TIME OF MONSTERS: Imperial Energy Wars & Geopolitics | Warwick Powell

Dr. Warwick Powell is an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University, working at the intersection of China, global political economy & governance. Warwick is a Senior Fellow at the Taihe Institute and a prolific author. Today, we discuss Warwick’s fascinating new book, Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters: Rethinking Theory, China, and International Geopolitical Economy (available for purchase here).

Follow Warwick on his YouTube channel, TIO Talks, Substack, and X/Twitter.

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