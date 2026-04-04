World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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ThermoEconomics In TIME OF MONSTERS: Imperial Energy Wars & Geopolitics | Warwick Powell

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Apr 04, 2026

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Dr. Warwick Powell is an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University, working at the intersection of China, global political economy & governance. Warwick is a Senior Fellow at the Taihe Institute and a prolific author. Today, we discuss Warwick’s fascinating new book, Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters: Rethinking Theory, China, and International Geopolitical Economy (available for purchase here).

Follow Warwick on his YouTube channel, TIO Talks, Substack, and X/Twitter.

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