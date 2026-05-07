Trita Parsi: Iran War Destroyed U.S. Global Supremacy & Exposed Limits of American Power

Dr. Trita Parsi is an internationally recognized expert on U.S.–Iran relations, Middle East geopolitics, and diplomacy. As the co-founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council and current executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, he has been at the forefront of debates on strategic restraint, war, and sanctions.

Follow Dr. Trita Parsi on Substack: https://tritaparsi.substack.com and on X: https://x.com/tparsi.

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