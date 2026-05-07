World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Trita Parsi: Iran War Destroyed U.S. Global Supremacy & Exposed Limits of American Power

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
May 07, 2026

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Dr. Trita Parsi is an internationally recognized expert on U.S.–Iran relations, Middle East geopolitics, and diplomacy. As the co-founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council and current executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, he has been at the forefront of debates on strategic restraint, war, and sanctions.

Follow Dr. Trita Parsi on Substack: https://tritaparsi.substack.com and on X: https://x.com/tparsi.

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