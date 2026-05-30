Ukraine War's Final Phase: Russia Pounds Kiev as EU Pushes Toward Direct War | Dr. Nicolai Petro

Dr. Nicolai N. Petro is a Senior Washington Fellow at the Institute for Peace & Diplomacy and a Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island.

Follow Dr. Petro's work: https://www.npetro.net.

Nicolai's latest book, The Tragedy of Ukraine: What Classical Greek Tragedy Can Teach us About Conflict Resolution: https://www.amazon.com/Tragedy-Ukraine-Classical-Resolution-Contemporary/dp/3111356051/



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