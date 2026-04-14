World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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U.S. War in Iran - The $100 Billion War YOU Are PAYING FOR (REAL COST BREAKDOWN)

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Apr 14, 2026

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