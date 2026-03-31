World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Vijay Prashad: U.S. Escalation Ladder in Cuba - Looming Invasion, Total Blockade and a Humanitarian Crisis

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Mar 31, 2026

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Vijay Prashad is a prominent historian, prolific journalist, and the Executive Director of Tricontinental Institute for Social Research.

Follow Vijay on X(Twitter): https://x.com/vijayprashad

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