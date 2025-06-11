World Affairs in Context

World Affairs in Context

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of World Affairs in Context

BRICS 2025 Summit: Brazil's Key Goals, New Financial System & Global Power Shifts | Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik

Interview with Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik
Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Jun 11, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Share

World Affairs in Context is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik is an economist and the leading expert on the BRICS. Yaroslav is the founder of a highly valuable resource - BRICS+ Analytics.

Brazil’s BRICS Chairmanship Marks Pivotal Moment for South American Engagement

As Brazil hosts the BRICS Summit this July, its chairmanship comes at a critical time amid global trade tensions and conflicts. Brazil is utilizing this leadership role to enhance the bloc's global presence and deepen Latin American engagement. With a focus on sustainability, multilateralism, and financial cooperation—including promoting national currency payments and expanding the BRICS+ format—Brazil aims to connect regional partners, such as Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, to the bloc. Leveraging its concurrent leadership in the G20 and COP forums, Brazil is positioning itself as a bridge between BRICS and broader global governance, revitalizing the group’s role in the Global South.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Lena Petrova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture