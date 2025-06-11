Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik is an economist and the leading expert on the BRICS. Yaroslav is the founder of a highly valuable resource - BRICS+ Analytics.

Brazil’s BRICS Chairmanship Marks Pivotal Moment for South American Engagement

As Brazil hosts the BRICS Summit this July, its chairmanship comes at a critical time amid global trade tensions and conflicts. Brazil is utilizing this leadership role to enhance the bloc's global presence and deepen Latin American engagement. With a focus on sustainability, multilateralism, and financial cooperation—including promoting national currency payments and expanding the BRICS+ format—Brazil aims to connect regional partners, such as Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, to the bloc. Leveraging its concurrent leadership in the G20 and COP forums, Brazil is positioning itself as a bridge between BRICS and broader global governance, revitalizing the group’s role in the Global South.