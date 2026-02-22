Playback speed
BRICS Shakes Global Economy: De-Dollarization, Trade War & Multipolar World | Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik
BRICS now faces a decisive test: transforming expansion into durable institutional power amid intensifying geopolitical pressure
Feb 22, 2026
World Affairs in Context With Lena Petrova Podcast
Geoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International RelationsGeoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International Relations
