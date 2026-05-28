CUBA CRISIS EXPLODES: Trump Pushes Toward War as USS Nimitz Enters the Caribbean | Jose Luis Granados Ceja

Jose Luis Granados Ceja is a journalist and political analyst based in Mexico City. He is a co-founder of a popular Soberania Podcast and a regular contributor to Drop Site News.

Connect with Jose Luis Granados Ceja:

Soberania Podcast - https://www.youtube.com/@SoberaniaPodcast

X (Twitter) - https://x.com/GranadosCeja

Mexico Solidarity Media - https://mexicosolidarity.com/

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