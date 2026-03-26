Fed Shock: Rate Hikes Back on the Table as Iran War Triggers Oil & Inflation Crisis

Wall Street just flipped—FAST. What was once a debate about rate cuts is now a shocking question: Will the Federal Reserve hike rates again? As Trump’s Iran war escalates and the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption, oil prices are exploding, inflation risks are surging, and markets are repricing in real time.

Bond yields are spiking, food and energy costs are rising, and investors are bracing for a scenario few saw coming. Is this the start of a new inflation wave—or a policy mistake that could crash the economy?

In this video, we break down the geopolitical shock, the oil surge, and the Fed’s impossible dilemma.

Share

Follow Lena Petrova:

Thank you for your continued support! This site is fully reader-supported, and we are very grateful to our readers. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to World Affairs In Context to support our independent journalism:

10% Off Annual Subscription