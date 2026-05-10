Jan Oberg: "DEADLIER THAN The Cold War" - Endless Militarism Signals Western Civilization’s Decline

Dr. Jan Oberg is a Swedish peace and conflict researcher, author, and co-founder of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research.

Jan is known for his independent analysis and outspoken criticism of militarization. He has spent years examining the deeper forces driving geopolitical conflict — from the Middle East and Ukraine to the growing tensions between the United States, China, and Russia. Follow Jan’s work on Substack (Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research), his main site here and on X(Twitter).

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