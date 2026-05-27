LtCol. Karen Kwiatkowski: Trump, NATO, Iran — And the Final Crisis of U.S. Empire

Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski is a United States veteran, author, and former government official whose assignments prior to retirement included duties at the Pentagon and various roles at the National Security Agency. Since leaving government service, Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski has become a prominent voice on issues of war, intelligence, civil liberties, and government accountability. Karen publishes her commentary on foreign affairs and US politics across a variety of platforms, including her wonderful Substack, which I regularly read and highly recommend!

Connect with Lt. Col. Kwiatkowski and support her work on Substack and X: https://x.com/karen4the6th.

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