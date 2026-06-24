World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Trita Parsi: Did Trump End the Iran War on Tehran's Terms?

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Jun 24, 2026

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Trita Parsi is executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He is also the co-founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council.
Follow Trita's work on his Substack: https://tritaparsi.substack.com/ and X: https://x.com/tparsi.

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