World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

Trump’s Venezuela Blockade Isn’t About Venezuela — It’s a Warning to the World

Rules for Some, Power for Others: The Blockade That Redefines World Politics
Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Dec 17, 2025
∙ Paid

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Lena Petrova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture