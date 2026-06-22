U.K. Economic Crisis Begins - Bond Markets Trigger Warnings

Britain’s latest borrowing figures have shocked financial markets, sending U.K. bond yields higher and raising fresh concerns about fiscal sustainability. Is Britain facing a temporary setback—or the early stages of a debt crisis? In this video, we examine rising deficits, higher borrowing costs, weak economic growth, and the warning signs coming from the bond market. We also compare Britain’s challenges with the U.S., Europe, and Japan as governments confront a new era of higher interest rates.

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