€90 Billion For More War - EU Warmongers Double Down as the West SPLITS Over Russia Strategy

Something BIG just happened in Europe — and it signals where the Ukraine war is really heading.

On the fourth anniversary of the conflict, top EU leaders — António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and Roberta Metsola — issued a strategic joint statement that goes far beyond symbolism. The European Union is not preparing for compromise. It is being prepared for escalation. More war. More sanctions.

In this video, we break down the EU’s €200 BILLION commitment to Ukraine since 2022 — plus another €90 billion planned for 2026–2027, including €60 billion in military funding under the so-called “Porcupine Programme.” We examine what this means for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO strategy, sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, the crackdown on Moscow’s “shadow fleet,” and Brussels’ demand for restoring Ukraine’s 1991 borders.

But that’s not all.

The EU is also pushing for a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression under the Council of Europe, signaling a long-term legal and geopolitical confrontation with Russia.

Meanwhile, an emerging divide inside the West is becoming impossible to ignore. Some in Washington — particularly around President Donald Trump — may prefer freezing the conflict and pivoting toward China or the Middle East. But Brussels appears committed to staying the course.

This isn’t just about Ukraine anymore. It’s about the future direction of U.S.–EU policy, sanctions, military funding, and global power competition.

Watch the full breakdown and decide for yourself.

