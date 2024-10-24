Playback speed
BRICS 2024: BRICS Blockchain, New Financial System & Currency, Expansion, mBRIDGE | Yaroslav Lissovolik

Lena Petrova and Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik Interview
Lena Petrova
Oct 24, 2024
1
4
Transcript
A sample of BRICS currency presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS 2024 Summit

The BRICS+ summit in Kazan, Russia is an excellent testament to the transformational changes in global economics and geopolitics.

More than 19 heads of state met in Kazan to negotiate the details of the new financial system, the new currency that will challenge the United States dollar  - and with it, US hegemony - as well as the expansion and future cooperation in areas such as security, trade and investments.

Today I discussed the latest BRICS+ summit developments with the leading expert on economics and the BRICS+ who personally attended meetings and seminars of the BRICS+ this year in Moscow and has the key insights.

Dr. Yaroslav Lisovolik is the founder of BRICS+ analytics, a valuable source of unbiased and professionally laid out, very detailed information on BRICS+ financial system, its future plans and current developments.

Yaroslav and I discussed the following topics:

  • development of the new BRICS+ blockchain platform and the involvement of the Bank for International Settlement

  • currency valuation

  • future expansion plans based on an extended partner model

  • trade liberalization and South-South cooperation

