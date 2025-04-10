Collapse of Fake Economic System: Threat of Iran War & Surging Debt Send Final Warnings| Dr. Ron Paul

Today, I was honored to connect with Dr. Ron Paul whose dedication to supporting a peaceful foreign policy and the protection of civil liberties at home has been unparalleled. Dr. Paul is a former Congressman, United States Presidential candidate, and the founder of The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. Dr. Paul is the host of The Ron Paul Liberty Report, a must-watch show on Rumble!

Dr. Paul notes that the United States has been on an unsustainable fiscal path, and we are witnessing the collapse of the fake economic system. President Trump seeks to increase the Pentagon budget to $1 trillion as the federal deficit rises and the national debt surpasses $37 trillion. Interest on the debt is already larger than spending on Medicare and national defense combined – it is second only to Social Security. Ending the glorification of militarism and interventionism over peace, sound money policies, and the nation’s prosperity is the first step toward addressing economic and political challenges.

Follow Dr. Ron Paul on X, watch The Ron Paul Liberty Report for daily updates, news, and analysis, and connect with the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

The video is available on YouTube and Patreon.

