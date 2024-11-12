Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
7

The Federal Reserve Serves the Banker Class, Powell's Shocking Admission & Truth About US Economy | Ryan McMaken

Ryan McMaken and Lena Petrova Interview
Lena Petrova
Nov 12, 2024
3
7
Share
Transcript

World Affairs in Context is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Does the Federal Reserve want independence to serve the interests of the banker class? What role has the Federal Reserve played in US politics, and how does it enable the U.S. government's out-of-control spending? Why should the Fed be banned from purchasing assets?

I had a fascinating conversation with Ryan McMaken. Ryan is a U.S. economist and the executive editor at the Mises Institute. In his podcast, Loot & Lobby, Ryan focuses on the intersection of US politics and economics.

Ryan and I discussed whether the Trump administration would seek Jerome Powell's resignation, how the Fed has been enabling government spending on programs that do not benefit the American people, its role as a servant of the banker class, and, ultimately, whether the Federal Reserve should be abolished.

Ryan noted that we are living in a world where the “Fed is the economy” and we need to get away from that.

The video interview is available on:

▪️YouTube

▪️Rumble

▪️Patreon

Thank you for being part of the community! Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support my work and to gain access to members-only content:

Stay in Touch: YouTube | Rumble | Locals | Patreon | X | Telegram

Share World Affairs in Context

Discussion about this podcast

World Affairs in Context
World Affairs in Context With Lena Petrova Podcast
Geoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International Relations
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Lena Petrova
Recent Episodes
'Sanctioned' BRICS: West Shut Down mBRIDGE But Failed to Stop the Global South| Warwick Powell
  Lena Petrova and Warwick Powell
G7 vs. BRICS: EU's Disaster, Economic Decline & Political Crisis, Rise of Global South | Dr. Steve Hanke
  Lena Petrova
BRICS 2024: BRICS Blockchain, New Financial System & Currency, Expansion, mBRIDGE | Yaroslav Lissovolik
  Lena Petrova
U.S. Wars Made "Invisible": How U.S. Hides Human Toll of Its War Machine - War in Gaza with Norman Solomon
  Lena Petrova
Ep.18 Dr. Warwick Powell | Dollar 's Demise: End of Hegemony, Currency Multipolarity, mBridge, Global Economics
  Lena Petrova
Ep.17 Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik | BRICS+ Bloc: Gold Backed Currency, Summit in Russia, Expansion Plans, ASEAN Cooperation & Future Plans
  Lena Petrova
Ep.16 Dr. Ron Paul | US Dollar Crash & the End of Empire: Iran War, Dollar's Loss of Reserve Status, Propaganda
  Lena Petrova