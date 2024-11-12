The Federal Reserve Serves the Banker Class, Powell's Shocking Admission & Truth About US Economy | Ryan McMaken

Does the Federal Reserve want independence to serve the interests of the banker class? What role has the Federal Reserve played in US politics, and how does it enable the U.S. government's out-of-control spending? Why should the Fed be banned from purchasing assets?

I had a fascinating conversation with Ryan McMaken. Ryan is a U.S. economist and the executive editor at the Mises Institute. In his podcast, Loot & Lobby, Ryan focuses on the intersection of US politics and economics.

Ryan and I discussed whether the Trump administration would seek Jerome Powell's resignation, how the Fed has been enabling government spending on programs that do not benefit the American people, its role as a servant of the banker class, and, ultimately, whether the Federal Reserve should be abolished.

Ryan noted that we are living in a world where the “Fed is the economy” and we need to get away from that.

