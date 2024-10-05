Playback speed
Share post
U.S. Wars Made "Invisible": How U.S. Hides Human Toll of Its War Machine - War in Gaza with Norman Solomon

American Writer and Journalist Exposes Western Media Bias On the War in Gaza
Lena Petrova, CPA
Oct 05, 2024
8
Transcript

As information wars heat up and narratives are deliberately constructed to mislead the public, it has become increasingly challenging to know who to believe. Controlled narratives are skillfully used by the corporate main stream media to manufacture consent for yet another foreign intervention and to make us think that we can’t trust our own eyes.

Norman Solomon is an acclaimed American journalist, political analyst, a prolific writer and activist. His latest book, War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, with a recently published afterward on the ongoing war in Gaza is absolutely a must read.

In this book, Norman traces a consequential shift in American foreign policy that followed 9/11: a constant state of war that is almost entirely invisible to the American public. What we see on television, as well as what we read online or  hear on the radio, routinely obscures the real and human costs of US war-making. War Made Invisible exposes how this happened, and what its consequences are at home and abroad.

Get your copy of the book at:

