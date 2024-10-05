U.S. Wars Made "Invisible": How U.S. Hides Human Toll of Its War Machine - War in Gaza with Norman Solomon

As information wars heat up and narratives are deliberately constructed to mislead the public, it has become increasingly challenging to know who to believe. Controlled narratives are skillfully used by the corporate main stream media to manufacture consent for yet another foreign intervention and to make us think that we can’t trust our own eyes.

Norman Solomon is an acclaimed American journalist, political analyst, a prolific writer and activist. His latest book, War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, with a recently published afterward on the ongoing war in Gaza is absolutely a must read.

In this book, Norman traces a consequential shift in American foreign policy that followed 9/11: a constant state of war that is almost entirely invisible to the American public. What we see on television, as well as what we read online or hear on the radio, routinely obscures the real and human costs of US war-making. War Made Invisible exposes how this happened, and what its consequences are at home and abroad.

Get your copy of the book at:

Share

Thank you for your continued support! If you enjoy my work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription .