The EU Is Ditching Visa and Mastercard, Implements Digital Euro by 2029

The European Union faces a significant strategic vulnerability in its reliance on foreign-controlled payment infrastructure, particularly the dominance of U.S.-based firms such as Visa and Mastercard. In many EU member states, these two companies process between two-thirds and three-quarters of all card transactions, reflecting not only commercial success but also structural dependence. As digital payments increasingly replace cash, this reliance becomes more consequential, embedding core elements of European commerce within external networks.

The geopolitical risks associated with such dependence are substantial. Modern payment systems are software-driven infrastructures capable of rapid restriction or suspension. The exclusion of Russia from SWIFT demonstrated how financial networks can function as instruments of economic statecraft. Consequently, payment infrastructure must be understood not merely as a market utility but as a component of financial sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

European policymakers have begun reassessing this exposure. The European Payments Initiative seeks to establish a pan-European alternative, yet no integrated cross-border system currently matches the scale of American networks. In parallel with private-sector efforts, the European Central Bank is advancing the digital euro project, with issuance anticipated by 2029. While this initiative may enhance monetary sovereignty, replacing entrenched systems will require sustained political coordination among member states. Ultimately, the challenge lies less in technological feasibility than in achieving cohesive economic governance across a fragmented Union.

