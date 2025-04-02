The Myth of U.S. Tariffs: This Losing Strategy Is Powerless in the US-China Trade War | Dr. Warwick Powell

As the new tariff regime is launched, its impact on the United States, the targeted countries, and the global economy is increasingly challenging to predict. After identifying China as a foreign “adversary”, the United States has doubled down on aggressive policies aimed at inflicting economic pain to weaken China’s manufacturing, military, and geopolitical capabilities.

notes that China’s trade ties are well-diversified, and the shift away from the US market will take no longer than two years. The new tariffs are unlikely to yield better results than the tariff regime imposed on China during President Donald Trump’s first term. In fact, China has already won the technology race. Warwick underscored that tariffs alone would not “bring manufacturing back to the United States”; instead, policies to reduce the dominance of the finance sector, raise substantial investments in infrastructure, and create highly skilled, well-educated human capital should be prioritized.

