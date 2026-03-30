$10 TRILLION Bonds Due In 12 Months as a Weak U.S. Treasury Auction Triggers Panic

The global financial system is flashing a major warning —and most people are missing it.

This week marked the weakest U.S. Treasury auctions in over 3 years, signaling declining demand for what was once considered the world’s safest asset. As investors lose confidence, yields are rising, inflation fears are building, and cracks are forming in the $30 trillion bond market.

What’s driving this shift? Escalating tensions with Iran, surging oil prices, and massive U.S. debt refinancing needs are creating a perfect storm. Investors are demanding higher returns—and pulling back from long-term risk.

In this video, we break down what weak Treasury demand really means, how it impacts interest rates, and why it could trigger broader financial instability.

Watch now to understand what happens next—and why this matters for markets, the economy, and your future.

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