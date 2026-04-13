Iran War Backfires: U.S. Inflation Soars as Crude Oil Prices Surge, Consumers Fear Economic Crash

U.S. inflation has surged back into focus, rising to 3.3% in March—its highest level in nearly two years—driven largely by a sharp increase in energy costs and escalating geopolitical tensions tied to the Iran conflict. Gasoline prices jumped nearly 19% year-over-year, while fuel oil soared over 40%, pushing overall energy prices up more than 12%. These increases are rippling across the economy, raising transportation, shipping, and consumer goods costs.

The disruption stems in part from instability in global oil supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for roughly 20% of the world’s oil. Although a fragile ceasefire is in place, oil prices remain elevated, with U.S. crude still significantly above pre-conflict levels.

The impact is spreading: airline fares have risen sharply, apparel costs are climbing, and businesses are facing higher input prices. Economists warn that further inflationary effects—especially on food—may emerge in the coming months due to delayed pass-through from energy costs.

Meanwhile, real wages have declined, and consumer confidence has dropped to record lows, signaling growing economic strain. The Federal Reserve now faces a difficult choice between controlling inflation and avoiding a broader economic slowdown.

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